Wildcats stall for nine minutes, nip NV

The Abbeville Wildcats nipped the North Vermilion Patriots 28-24 in double overtime last week.

One would think that by playing eight extra minutes, it would lead to a lot more scoring. But that was not the case.

The Wildcats, sitting on a 19-18 lead in the third period, held the ball for nine straight minutes and did not take a shot.

In the meantime, the Patriots sat back in a zone defense, and Abbeville’s McKinley Nicholas stood at midcourt, next to Abbeville head coach Colby Batiste bouncing the ball.

He started the stall at the 5:04 mark in the third period and continued it until the 4:20 mark in the fourth period.

For about eight minutes, no one took a shot, let alone scored.

Abbeville head coach Colby Batiste said as long as Louisiana does not have a shot clock, he will stall again.

“That is basketball,” said Batiste. “It is basketball knowledge. They were in a zone, and we wanted them to come out of the zone. We felt we had the athletic advantage to attack. We wanted them to come out and guard us. Until Louisiana gets a shot clock, I will continue to do that.”

Abbeville’s Te’Zarron Stewert scored a layup with 1:35 to play in regulation. It put the Wildcats ahead 21-18.

North Vermilion’s Rontrel Broussard tied the game 22-22 with a layup as time expired in regulation. No one scored in the first overtime, forcing the game into a second overtime.

Leading 25-24 in the second overtime, Abbeville’s Chad Nolan was fouled with 26 seconds left in the game. He made both free throws to seal the victory for Abbeville. Chad Nolan made four out of five free throws in the game and finished with six points.

Batiste said he expected his team to win.

“This is a game we are supposed to win,” said Batiste. “Rather, it is by 20 or 40 points. We scheduled this game to win.”

North Vermilion head coach Jack LeBlanc said he was proud of his team and how they played.

“I can not say anything bad about our team and how we played,” said LeBlanc.

North Vermilion was without its leading scorer Dale Martin, who will miss a few games because of a foot fracture.

Broussard led NV with 18 points.