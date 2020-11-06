VC quarterback throws for 506 yards and seven touchdowns

CENTERVILLE - Who throws for 500 yards in a football game? Most high school quarterbacks are thrilled if they throw for 500 yards in a season.

On Friday, VC’s four-year starting quarterback Drew Lege went where no quarterback in the parish probably ever gone. Lege threw for a VC school record, 506 yards, and seven touchdowns against Centerville on the road.

Before Friday, Lege’s single-game high was 415 yards thrown his sophomore season.

VC cruised to a 55-20 win over Centerville to improve to 5-0 with two games remaining in the regular season.

With the 500-yard performance, Lege now has 1,769 yards passing on the year. In four years, Lege has throw for 8,052 yards, which no parish quarterback has ever done.

His completion percentage was off the chart. He completed 20 for 25 passes and he threw no interceptions for an 80 percent completion percentage.

Lege threw to eight different receivers, and he even had a catch of his own. On a trick play, Mikie Bazar threw Lege a pass for only six yards.

Here are the receivers who caught Lege’s passes on Friday. John Robert Allums led with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. The rest of the receivers are Bazar (2-115-1 TD), Saul Dartez (4-94-2), JP Summers (3-71-0), Travin Moore Jr. (1-63), Matthew Derouen (2-59), Ashton Belaire (1-12) and Jake Lege (1-4).

The Eagles fell behind 8-0 the first two minutes into the game. Because of that, the Eagles came out throwing the football.

On VC’s first series of downs, Lege completed two out of three passes and the second completion was a 37-yard touchdown pass to Dartez. Allums nailed the extra point, and VC led 8-7.

On VC’s next possession, Lege threw an incompletion and then hit Moore for a 63-yard touchdown pass, and VC led 13-6.

So, six minutes into the game, Lege had completed three out of five passes for 112 yards. Two of those three completions were for touchdowns.

At the start of the second quarter, Lege completed two passes, and one was for a 73-yard TD to Bazar.

So, let’s do the math.

Three out of Lege’s first seven completions in the game were for touchdowns.

Before half, VC scored again, and Lege was 3-for-3 throwing the football, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Derouen.

At halftime. VC led 34-8. It was not much better for Centerville in the second half.

The Eagles scored 21 points in the third period.

The Eagles did run the football. They would normally run on first down, gain a couple of yards, and then let the passing game take over.

Rushing, Joshua Sagrera had the most carries in the game with 4 for 30 yards. Others who carried the pigskin were Summers (1-11), Bowen Johnson (1-1) and Dylan Johnson (1- (-1)).