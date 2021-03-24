North Vermilion Patriots crush LaGrange for 12th straight win

The wind was blowing out of Patriot Field which meant only one thing, the baseballs had great chance to fly out of the park.

Against LaGrange, in a district opener, North Vermilion cruised to a 21-1 win.

North Vermilion (14-2) is now on a 12-game winning streak and ranked at No. 4 in the Class 4A power ranking.

NV has scored 60 runs in its last four games.

In the five-inning game on Monday, three Patriots smashed home runs.

Tyson LeBlanc, Dale Martin and Dylan Naquin each had a home run.

Martin knocked in four runs and LeBlanc had three.

LeBlanc ripped a home run in the first inning for NV.

Lane Patin also had a sac fly that scored one run for the Patriots.

The Patriots notched nine runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower by the Patriots was led by Tyson Leblanc, Dale Martin, Dylan Naquin, Landon Duhon, Aiden Leonard, and Cooper David, all driving in runs in the frame.

LeBlanc got the win for the Patriots. The righthander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over three innings, striking out nine and walking zero. Leonard threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Patriots totaled 16 hits in the game.

LeBlanc went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Patriots in hits. He had a double and a home run.

The Patriots had six doubles. Patin had two doubles. Others with doubles were Jordan Blanchard, Landon Duhon, LeBlanc and John Touchet.