Moy is Abbeville High's new head football coach

Abbeville High School has a new head football coach.

Abbeville High Principal Dr. Janet Guerrini has selected Gueydan head football coach Roderick Moy. She informed him on Wednesday.

He was excited when he received the phone call.

“Extremely excited for the opportunity to move my career forward,” said Moy.

Dr. Guerrini said she was impressed with the seven applicants, and she went with Moy because of his coaching experience and the fact that he is already in the parish.

“He has experience as a head coach,” said Dr. Guerrini. “Coach Moy has proven he is a hard worker and will win with the Abbeville community.”

Moy’s home is in Abbeville and only about five minutes from Abbeville High School.

When he meets the Abbeville High players on Monday, Moy will be shorter than many of his players. The 38-year-old stands 5-foot-3 1/4 inch tall. He looks like a high school student on campus.

Despite his size, Moy has taken steps to move up through the high school coaching ranks.

He is originally from Sterlington, La. He first arrived in Vermilion Parish in 2005 when he was hired as the girls’ basketball coach at North Vermilion High. He stayed at NVHS for four years. Then he left and moved north to Delhi Charter, where he served as the offensive coordinator. He returned to North Vermilion and remained there for three years. He was named the offensive coordinator his final year at NVHS under then-head coach Richard Prejean.

When Robert Helo stepped down as the Gueydan head coach, Moy decided he was ready to be a head football coach. He has been at the school for three years and has a won-loss record of 18-15, which includes three playoff appearances. In two out of the three years, his team reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

He was one of seven coaches to apply for the AHS job.

“I am extremely proud of what we were able to do in Gueydan and that I had the phenomenal support from the community,” he said. “The jump to 3A and the chance to return Abbeville High to prominence was too good to pass up.”

Moy wants to bring winning back to Abbeville High. The Wildcats have not had a winning record since the early 2000s.

“We want to change that,” said Dr. G. “I am a former coach who loves to win.”

Gueydan wishes him well

With the departure of Moy at Gueydan, that means the Bears will be looking for a new head coach.

Gueydan Principal Brandy Broussard was sad to hear she is losing her head football coach.

“Gueydan is disappointed to lose Coach Roderick Moy, but we are excited about this new adventure in his career,” she said. “He has done an exceptional job in growing our football program. We will be forever indebted to him.

“Abbeville High School is extremely lucky to have him.”