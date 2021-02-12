Lady Eagles have easy time with Covenant

The Vermilion Catholic Lady Eagles had an easy time with Covenant Christian on Wednesday night.

The Lady Eagles cruised to a 52-20 win.

Ava Hebert led with 18 points and Kinsley Sellers scored all 12 of her points in the second half. Karli Frith had nine and Kyrah Brailey chipped in seven points.

VC has one final game left of the regular season. Tonight, VC entertains Centerville (3-15).

A win over Centerville will not likely help VC climb in the Division IV Power Rankings. Going into the game, VC sits at No. 15 and Central Catholic (4-10) is at No. 16. On the other hand, Centerville is No. 23 in the Class 1A power rankings.

So, when the playoff pairings are announced next week, the Lady Eagles will probably remain at No. 15.

That means VC has an excellent chance to play a familiar team in the first round. District foe Highland Baptist (19-4) is No. 2 and Cedar Creek (18-3) is No. 3. The odds are, VC will be traveling to New Iberia for a third Highland matchup next week for a first-round game.