Kaplan Lady Pirates now 15-0

The winning streak continues for the Kaplan Lady Pirates.

The Lady Pirates improved to 15-0 after winning two on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates got the two wins with solid hitting and great pitching.

They whipped Kinder 13-0 and Anacoco, 9-4.

Thus far, heading into this week’s busy schedule with three games, the Lady Pirates have scored 181 runs and hit 30 home runs.

Kennedy Marceaux, a freshman, leads the team in home runs with 10 and Molly Sistrunk has seven. Lauryn Packard is third on the team with five.

Kaplan....13

Kinder......0

Carina Chargois threw a gem on Saturday for the Kaplan Lady Pirates, allowing zero runs and besting Kinder by a score of 13-0.

Chargois earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for KHS. Chargois lasted five innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out eight and walking zero.

The two weekend wins improve Kaplan to 15-0 and keeps them at No. 1 in the Class 3A power ranking.

Briley LeBeouf led KHS to victory by driving in five runs. LeBeouf went 3-for-3 at the plate. LeBeouf drove in runs on a single in the first inning, a double in the third, and a double in the fourth.

Kaplan got things moving in the first inning. Kennedy Marceaux hit a solo homer.

Kaplan notched five runs in the third inning. Kaplan’s offensive firepower was led by Noble Hebert, LeBeouf, Marceaux, and Chargois, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Kaplan socked three home runs on the day. Marceaux went for the long ball in the first inning. Molly Sistrunk went deep in the first inning. Lauryn Packard went yard in the first inning.

Hebert, Sistrunk, and LeBeouf each managed three hits to lead Kaplan.

Kaplan.........9

Anacoco......4

The Kaplan Lady Pirates jumped out to an early lead over Anacoco and took home a 9-4 victory on Saturday.

Kaplan notched four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by Kennedy Marceaux and Molly Sistrunk and a sacrifice fly by Carina Chargois.

Briley LeBeouf took the win for Kaplan. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while walking one. Reagan Smith threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Smith recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Kaplan.

Kaplan smacked one home run on the day. Marceaux had a homer in the first inning.

Marceaux went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Kaplan. Janyia Small was 2-for-3 on the day.