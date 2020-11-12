Erath sweeps district cross country meet

There was not much drama when it came to running the District 6-3A Cross Country Meet.

The meet was held on Monday at Kaplan High School.

Kaplan, Erath, David Thibodeaux and Abbeville competed in the three mile course that was run around Kaplan High and the football and baseball stadiums.

In the end, the favored teams dominated.

The Erath boys and girls took home first place in team standings.

In the boys race, Erath had five out of the six top runners.

Joel Allen of Erath finished first with a time of 16:45.

Right behind him were teammates Jason LeBlanc (17:54) and Dax Boudreaux (18:06).

David Thibodeaux High had a runner place fourth, and then it was Erath also finishing fifth and sixth. Ross Delcambre (19:27) was fifth and Nathan Hardin (19:46) was sixth.

Other top 10 finishers were Cody Lange (20:00) of Erath in eighth, Jayton Stutes (20:04) of Erath was in ninth. Gage Smith (20:08) from Kaplan finished in 10th place.

In the girls race, Erath had seven out of the top 13 finishers.

David Thibodeaux High had two girls finish first and second.

Catherine Sonnier of Erath finished in third with a time of 24:22.

Here are the girls top 12 finishers.

1. Keely Rainey, David Thibodaux, 24:02

2. Grace French, David Thibodaux, 24:22

3. Catherine Sonnier, Erath, 24:43

4. Morgan Comeaux, Kaplan, 25:26

5. Heather Green, Erath, 26:27

6. Lilly LeBlanc, Erath, 26:54

7. Madelyn Lemaie, Erath, 27:28

8. Katie Romero, Kaplan, 27:54

9. Lauren Sonnier, Erath, 28:46

10. Sydney Cormier, Kaplan, 29:13

11. Bre Bright, Erath, 30:37

12 Carlee LeBlanc, Erath, 35:13