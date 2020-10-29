Abbeville Wildcats manhandle Crowley

Finally - things went the Abbeville Wildcats’ way.

Pre-Roderick Moy era, the Wildcats could never catch a break. If they fumbled, the ball never bounced their way. Somehow they would get a game-costing penalty at the wrong time.

But on Thursday in a road game against the Crowley Gents, everything lined up in Abbeville’s favor. The Wildcats could almost do no wrong.

Because of that, Abbeville spoiled Crowley’s homecoming with a 46-12 district win.

The win improved Abbeville to 2-2 and 1-1 in the district.

Abbeville’s 46 points are the most points they scored since 2018 when they beat Jeanerette 50-20. However, Abbeville scored more than 45 points on the road back in 2016 against White Castle.

“I expected this kind of game,” said Moy. “We knew we were better, and we could not afford to turn the ball over. We had to go about our business. On Monday, we talked about whose fault was that we lost against St. Martinville. “

Moy said because his team took ownership of why the Wildcats lost St. Martinville, it helped make them a better team on Thursday.

Good things began to happen early for Abbeville in the first quarter.

The Wildcats marched 67 yards in six plays and scored a touchdown. The drive’s big play was a 27-yard run by running back Tre Green on a third-down play.

On the next play from the 5, Abbeville’s Brenden Shelvin was in the endzone.

With the game tied 6-6, the Wildcats continued to keep the ball on the ground and marched 40 yards for another touchdown.

Blake Saddler, who came into the game with 271 yards rushing, sprinted 25 yards upfield to set up Abbeville’s second TD.

From the nine, Shelvin started out one way and then reversed and headed another way for a 9-yard touchdown run with still 5:45 to play in the first period.

Ahead 12-0, Abbeville got a lucky break when Garrick Scott recovered a fumble on Abbeville’s punt to Crowley.

Around midfield, the Wildcats pounded the ball on the ground and eventually scored their third touchdown in the first half.

Shelvin tiptoed his way five yards to the end zone.

Abbeville’s good luck continued in the first half.

Crowley was punting deep in its territory. Because of a strong wind against the punt, the ball traveled high but not far. It went about 10 yards up the field, and Zaylun Williams, who is a running back by trade, picked up the ball on its second bounce and ran it 20 yards up the field to the Crowley 7-yard line.

On first down, Williams ran 6 yards, and then on the next play, AHS quarterback Jaidyn O’Brien ran 1 yard for a score and a convincing 26-6 lead, still in the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ defense held Crowley and forced them to put again. The same result occurred. Crowley’s punt went four yards upfield, and AHS got the ball at Crowley’s 14-yard line.

Saddler ran through a large hole for a 14-yard TD and put the Wildcats ahead 33-6 at the half.

Moy and the Wildcats were not celebrating the victory just yet. North Vermilion led Crowley 28-6 at halftime last week, and the Gents rallied in the second half and trailed 28-20 with three minutes to play in the game.

“I reminded them at halftime what we saw on film (from last week),” Moy added. “I told them to stay on the gas pedal. We had to score points.”

The Wildcats did what their coach told them to do.

On Crowley’s first possession in the second half, Abbeville defensive back Jacorlin Davis, who is also a wide receiver, picked off a Crowley pass and ran it back 38 yards for a touchdown that made it 40-16 to open the second half.

Saddler secured Abbeville’s victory with a 48-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Saddler finished with a season-high 161 yards and two touchdowns. Shelvin had six carries for 46 yards and three touchdowns.

With three minutes to play in the first half, McKenzie Nicholas had an interception for AHS.

“We needed to win this one to put us in position to make the playoffs,” said Moy.

Next, the Wildcats battle No. 1 ranked Class 4A Carencro on Friday.