Abbeville High hosting two-day Regional powerlifting competition

The Abbeville High gymnasium will be busy Friday and Saturday with the 2020 LHSPLA West Regional Power Lifting Meet.

For the first time, the high school will be hosting the two-day event.

The girls will begin lifting Friday at 10 a.m., and it will go until around 5 p.m., and around 100 girls are lifting.

Saturday morning will be busy with more than 200 male powerlifters. That meet will go until around 7 p.m.

Vermilion Parish will be well represented. They will have athletes from Gueydan, North Vermilion, VC, Erath, Abbeville and Delcambre competing. They will be going up against lifters from New Iberia Senior High, Southside, Iota, Mamou, Sam Houston, Beau Chene, ChurchPoint and St. Louis to name a few schools.

Travis Werner, Abbeville High’s powerlifting coach, said the lifters will be competing in different weight classes. They will compete in the bench press, squat and deadlift events.

He gave the example that 11 girls from all of the high schools will be competing in the 114-pound weight class. The schools range from New Iberia Senior High to Mamou.

An Erath lifter may finish fifth at regionals in her weight class, her total lifts may be in the top 10 in Class 3A, earning her a bid to state.

Werner said there would be more than 100 volunteers helping with the two-day powerlifting regional meet.

Parish Athletes Competing

Parish girls

97 pounds - Alison Phillips (AHS), Gracie Simon (GHS), Shay Roberston (AHS), Thoazy Tran (Erath), Lacey Daigle (NVHS) Kelsie White (NVHS)

105 pounds - Arielle Harrison (NVHS), Braiana Tomino (AHS), Sydnie Simon (GHS),

114 pounds - Lydia Shields (NVHS), Angela Brailey (AHS),

123 pounds - Heavyn Westly (AHS)

132 pounds - Adrienne Williams (DHS), Trynidi Hebert (EHS), Maggie Callahan (EHS), Braelee Batiste (NVHS), McKenzie Griffin, (VC)

148 pounds - Bella Ritchy (EHS), Emily LaCombe (GHS), Katlyn Blanchard (NVHS), McKenzie Stutes (EHS)

165 pounds - Natalie Reboul (NVHS), Haylee Bourque (AHS), Summer Bonvillion (GHS), Kaelyn Bertrand (GHS)

181 pounds - Nygene Williams, (AHS), Kelsi Fanguy (VC), Hailey Landry (EHS), Kendra LaCombe (GHS), Kaylie Vincent (GHS), Angel LeBouef (NVHS), Alyssa Vincent (EHS), Marcela Marquez (AHS), Brinkley Mayard (NVHS), Jaida Istre, (VC);

198 pounds - Caitlyn Touchet (NVHS), Jolie Vincent (EHS), Ferrah Russo (EHS), Hannah Burnett (AHS)

220 pounds - Grace JeJeune (GHS), MacKenzie Pillette (EHS), Gabby Ardion (NVHS), Jayla Reaux (AHS), Leshay Lebet (AHS),

SHW - Cambry Lewis (DHS), Aniya Martin (EHS)

Parish boys

114 pounds - Peter Nguyen (AHS), Sahil Patel (VC), Colt Saunier (DHS), Gavin Laviolette (NVHS)

123 pounds - Chuck Ford (AHS), Gavin Hanks (VC), Garrett LeBlanc (GHS), Shawn Broussard (VC), Jimmy Mao (AHS)

132 pounds - Rylan Frederick (AHS), Brock Bourque (VC), Caleb Arnould (NVHS),

148 pounds - Miguel Hernandez (DHS), Brennan Viator (EHS), Noah Bouillion (EHS), Christian Alvarez (AHS), Adam Thompson (NVHS), Julien Breaux (GHS)

165 pounds - Kevin Linton (AHS), Lane Breaux (GHS), Noah Richard (NVHS), Ashton Belaire (VC)

181 pounds - Joseph Theall (AHS), Zachary Broussard (VC), Tyrese Landry (AHS), Ever Palacios (EHS), Logan Suire (NVHS), Jamian Guy (DHS),

198 pounds - Addison Gaspard (AHS), Aaron White (NVHS), Jarrod Motty (VC), Phillip Savoie (EHS), Gabe Carlson (GHS)

220 pounds - Aaron Bertrand (VC), Lucien Rodriguez (VC), Avery Toups (EHS), Marlon Coco (AHS), Gavin Broussard (EHS), Hunter Stelly (NVHS),

242 pounds - Cade Renard (EHS), Caleb Garcia (AHS), DJ Toups (EHS), Viterral Cooper (NVHS),

275 pounds - Daniel Rigsby (NVHS), Colin Mier (VC), Braden Sellers (NVHS),

SHW - Cade LaSalle (EHS),