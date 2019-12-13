Article Image Alt Text

William W. “Bill” Guidry, Jr.

Fri, 12/13/2019 - 5:13pm

June 2, 1927 ~ December 12, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of William W. “Bill” Guidry, Jr. 92, who died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.
Bill loved spending time with his family, friends, and his cattle in Cankton.
Bill is survived by his sons, William W. “Toddy” Guidry III of Lafayette and Marcus Guidry (Jill) of Lafayette; daughters, Alyce Guidry Coppinger of Abbeville and Marcelle Guidry of Abbeville; sister, Dolores Bryan; and three grandchildren, Marcus Guidry Jr., Carmen Guidry and Zachary Guidry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Broussard Guidry; parents, William W. Guidry, Sr. and the former Anna Courtney; daughter-in-law, Chris S. Guidry; and brother-in-law, Arthur H. Bryan.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to his caregivers Yvette Sams, Cassie Roy and Dianne Harrison.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019