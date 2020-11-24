ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Walter “Lobby” Boudine, Jr. were scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 North St. Valerie Street.

Walter “Lobby” Boudine, Jr. was born June 11, 1956 to the late Walter and Willie Mae Boudine in Lafayette, LA. Walter was a lifelong resident of Abbeville, LA. He went on to glory on November 13, 2020 at 2:40 A.M.

Lobby as he was called by all his family and friends was a loving dad, brother, uncle and friend. He cherished his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Walter “Lobby” leaves to cherish and hold to his memories seven (7) children: Walter Jerome Bessard, Demarcus Stewart, Latwanda Bessard, Aldon (Rene) Harris, Shanthony Bessard, Savannah (Quintal) Davis and Walter DeShawn Boudine; five (5) children that he reared and loved as his own: Sandria Bessard, Dameon Harris, Nakeeba Stagg, Lawrence Derrick Stagg and NaQuasha Stagg; one Godchild Ravin St. Julien-Brown; twenty (20) grandchildren; one great-grandson; his step-mother Rita Landry; five (5) sisters: Peggy Godfrey, Elizabeth Kelly, Janet (Wayne) Simon, Latasha Forrest, Sabrina (Rodney) Darby; five (5) brothers: Wilmer Baudoin, Wilfred Baudoin, Steven (Patricia) Baudoin, Dereck Landry and Quincy Landry; one step-sister Jackie Noel; two step-brothers: Ron Landry and Kevin Forrest; a long-time companion Kimberly Stagg and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Boudine, Sr. and Willie Mae Reaux; brother Patrick James Baudoin; two grandchildren: Kennedi Broussard and Cameron Darensberg; a niece Kanya Baudoin and a nephew Stephain Brailey.

