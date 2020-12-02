May 27, 1932 ~ November 30, 2020

GUEYDAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Vivian T. Lege, 88, who died Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Gueydan Cemetery with Reverend Corey Campeaux officiating the services.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard Lege and his wife, Reesa of Gueydan and Michael Lege and his wife, Judy of Gueydan; her daughter, Eva Lege of Gueydan; her eight grandchildren; and her 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lege, Jr.; and her parents, Valerie Toups and the former Eva Lee Mayer.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan, 311 Fourth St., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 10:45 AM.

