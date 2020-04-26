ERATH — Memorial services for Vergie Delahoussaye, 86, were held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00am in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Father Andre Metrejean officiated.

Vergie, a native of the LeBlanc community and a resident of Erath passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her resident surrounded by family. She loved to entertain and was very active in her community. She loved to travel, and she and her husband Bernard were tour guides for Vermillion Cajun Tours. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a devout member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Terry Delahoussaye and wife Cheryl, Charlotte D. Goutierrez, Roslyn D. Ward and husband Jimmy. Grandchildren, Ned Eddie Goutierrez III, Danny Delahoussaye and wife Karen, Keshia Etheridge and husband Chris, Jennifer Guidry and husband Rodney, Ryan Bares and wife Laura, and Chip Goutierrez and wife Amber, 14 Great Grandchildren, Ethan, Christen, Kiaus, Lane, Ty, Garrett, Tyler, Collin, Addyson, Brittlyn, Sadler, Annslee, Kizer, and Brynlee , 1 Great Great Grandson, Bensen.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Bernard Delahoussaye, 11 brothers and sisters, a grandson Garrett Goutierrez, and a son-in-law Ned Goutierrez Jr.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Staff of Acadian Hospice, and a special thanks to Doriene Sherrer, and all her caregivers.

