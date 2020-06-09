October 26, 1960 ~ June 7, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Todd Paul Travasos, 59, who died suddenly at his residence on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Mausoleum with Rev. Louis Richard officiating the services. Due to the coronavirus, graveside services will be limited to family only.

Todd was a graduate of what is now U.L. of Lafayette. After graduation he worked for Prudential Insurance. He returned to Abbeville to manage family real estate.

He is survived by his wife, Leandra Travasos; son, Sam Louis Travasos; mother, Theresa Russo Travasos; and father, Dr. Harold Paul Travasos.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.