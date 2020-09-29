DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Tina Segura Saunier, age 56, at 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will take place privately at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am Wednesday until 2:30 pm at the funeral home. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 am Wednesday.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Tina passed away at 11:05 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.

Tina enjoyed spending time outdoors; fishing, camping, gardening and trips to the beach. She loved being surrounded by her family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Karl Douglas Saunier of Delcambre; two daughters, Destiny Saunier of Delcambre and Nichole Stott and Keith of Erath; four grandchildren, Brooklyn Romero; Kyler Saunier; Jolie Saunier and Riley Stott; her father, Loua Segura of Delcambre; one brother, Jarett Saunier of Delcambre and three sisters, Christine Segura and Mike Broussard of Delcambre; Charlotte Segura and Elliott Bales of Abbeville and Sherry Romero of Erath and one brother in law, Tony Hardy of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Weekly Segura and one sister, Trudy Hardy.

Pallbearers will be Tony Hardy, Brian Saunier, Elliott Bales, Clint Sonnier, Kyle Bourque and Dallas Broussard.

