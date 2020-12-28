April 9, 1934 ~ December 22, 2020

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Ted Simon, 86, who died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael Simon and his wife, Vanessa of Dripping Springs, TX, Arne Simon of Kaplan, and Kelly Simon and his wife, Patty of Gonzales; his three daughters, Rachel Miller and her husband, Chip of Maurice, Joan Navarre and her husband, Wade of Lafayette, and Janet Thompson and her husband, Tim of Denham Springs; his two sisters, Ann Vincent of Kaplan and Patricia Richard of Kaplan; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Viella Simon; his parents, Dallas Simon and the former Pearl Conner; his sister, Bonnie Broussard; his daughter-in-law, June Simon; and his son-in-law Gary Leblanc.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church or to a charity of their choice in the name of Mr. Ted Simon.

