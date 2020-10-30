ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Sheryl D. Allen, 67 the former Sheryl Davenport at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church with Pastor Mideate Derouen, officiating.

Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Delcambre, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.

A native of Abbeville, LA and resident of Delcambre, LA she passed at 5:10 P.M. Saturday, October 24 2020, at her residence.

She was a member of Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church where she sang in the Choir. Sheryl was also a choir member at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Delcambre, LA. She was a 1977 graduate of James A. Herod High School in Abbeville, LA and was employed at Abbeville General Hospital as a Food Service Technician since 1977.

Sheryl leaves to cherish her memory, her husband: Ronald James Allen of Abbeville, LA; one son: Thomas Earl Jones, Jr. (Ramona) of Delcambre, LA; one daughter: Andre’ Jones Little (Detriek, Sr.) of League City, TX; two brothers: Robert Davenport (Belva) of Abbeville, LA and Larry Davenport (Roxanne) of CA; eight grandchildren: Jennnifer Jones, Micole Jones, Joushanna Jones, Thomas Earl Jones III, Kenya Hester, Zairia Little, Detriek Little, Jr. and Justice Sheppard; eight great-grandchildren; two godchildren: Jennifer Levine and Draper Pillette and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Herbert Davenport, Sr. and Louella Evans Davenport; her step-father: William Levine; three brothers: Leroy Davenport, Herbert Davenport, Jr. and Warren Davenport and one sister: Marion Pillette.

Active Pallbearers will be Lionel Olivier, Jr., Rodney Davenport, Draper Pillette, Thomas Jones III, Detriek Little, Jr. and Nicholas Levine.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Davenport, Detriek Little, Sr., Gregory Adams, Donald Alfred, Larry Davenport, June Levine, Christopher Clark, Newman Clark, Ollie Levine, Jr., Kenneth Davenport, James Davenport, Nathaniel Davenport, Sean Phillips, Wilfred Sereal, Reginald Matthews, Anthony Mitchell, Shane Williams, Edward Pillette, Clifton Davenport, Dawayne Augustus,and Lionel Oliver, Sr.

