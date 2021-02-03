February 19, 1933 ~ February 2, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Russell Simon Gary, 87, who died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at a later date. Reverend Louis J. Richard will officiate the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Christian Broussard, Colby Broussard, Cale Broussard Christopher Gary, II, Brian Trahan and Derek Roy.

Gary was born in Erath, Louisiana. During WWII, his family moved to New Orleans where his father helped to build ships, but after the war they returned to Vermilion Parish. Although Gary dearly loved athletics, he was required to work to help the family rather than participate in sports. He attended school in Erath, but Gary graduated from Abbeville High School and, thereafter, was in the National Guard for nine years. In March, 1953, Gary married Raccy Anne Breaux, now deceased, and they had two children, Cheryl and Chris. October 22, 1957, Gary opened Gary’s Mens Store in Abbeville, a popular business that operated for many years, across from St. Mary Magdalen Church. Later, he relocated the store across the street and just north of the Vermilion Parish Court House. Gary was a member of the Knights of Columbus, CODOFIL and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation, Inc. For many years, Gary was the public address announcer for the Abbeville High School football games. Gary was also the color man for many radio broadcasts covering Vermilion Parish sporting events. He had an uncanny ability to remember the names of many of the Vermilion Parish student athletes that he covered during his long career supporting many educational and sporting events. In January, 1982, Gary started playing music with the “Fa Tras Cajun Band: The band played all over the country including St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee and the 1984 World’s Fair held in New Orleans. The group was also on many television programs, including CBS, which filmed the band performing at Clement’s Dance Hall north of Abbeville. As part of Governor Foster’s office, Gary worked for the State of Louisiana, doing the promotion of many cultural activities. In 1996, he was appointed by the then-Lt. Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco to be the state coordinator of Louisiana’s tricentennial Franco Fete ‘99. After retiring from the state, Gary was a volunteer at the Acadian Museum for many years. Thereafter, Gary worked for the City of Abbeville until he suffered a disabling accident on Oct. 9, 2006. Gary has not let his injury stop his love of performing Cajun music and promoting the culture. Gary was inducted into the Order of Living Legends in 2012.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl G. Broussard and her husband, Dale; son, Chris D. Gary and his wife Janice; grandchildren, Christian Broussard, Colby Broussard (Jan), Cale Broussard (Kay), Christopher Gary, II, and Jillian Trahan (Brian); and great grandchildren, Caitlyn Broussard (Derek), Alexa Broussard, Colin Broussard, Aiden Broussard, Ryder Broussard, Cooper Trahan, Griffen Trahan, Jax Trahan, Jolie Broussard, Jean-Luc Broussard, Cagen Broussard, Cymi Broussard, Coryn Broussard, Caddox Broussard, Caise Broussard and Ceily Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his wife. Raccy Breaux Gary; grandson, Chase Broussard; and parents, Raoul Gary and the former Evie Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

The Gary family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Ronald Lahasky and staff, East Ridge Nursing Center, and caregivers who gave our father exemplary nursing care with stellar kindness and compassion throughout the years.

