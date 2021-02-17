DELCAMBRE – A celebration of life gathering will be held for Russell Reed Sherman, age 69, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Sherman passed away on February 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Russell, who was better known as Reed, was a kind hearted man who enjoyed the simple things life had to offer. He greatly enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at the camp. Reed was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his buddies liked going to the camp in Oakdale or Toledo Bend. Reed was a family man through and through and loved his family fiercely. He was so proud of his grandchildren and would do anything for them. Reed will be remember for his happy go lucky attitude, his humor, and his smile. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all, Reed will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cynthia Robicheaux Sherman; sons, Jon-Paul Sherman (Christina) and Devon Sherman; brothers, Rodney Sherman (Lisa) and Craig Sherman (Iris); and grandchildren, Halie Sherman, Sage Sherman, Ashley Murphy, Randy Murphy, Kamie Thibodeaux, Tylon Romero, Kaegan Romero, Jaxson Vanduzee, and Haylin Vanduzee; and great grandchildren, Sutter Murphy, Ainsley Murphy, Paxton Murphy, Brynn Cole, and Kacelynn Babin.

He is proceeded in death by his loving daughter, Brittany Michelle Sherman; father, O.J. Sherman; mother; Lou Ella Suire Sherman Pesson; and brother, Charles Sherman.

