Ruben C. Perro

ABBEVILLE — A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Ruben Charles Perro, Sr., 74 at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Grosse Isle, LA.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA at 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 noon.

In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.

A resident of New Iberia, LA he passed at 9:03 A.M. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Belle Teche Nursing and Rehab in New Iberia, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife: Connie Minor Perro of New Iberia, LA; three daughters: Andrea Marie Minor Davis (Derrick), Carol Ann Minor of Abbeville, LA and Chantelle Minor of New Iberia, LA; four sons: William Minor (Dodie), Ernest Minor and Wilfred Minor of New Iberia, LA, Kendrick Minor (Cheryl) of Taylorsville, UT, Terrell Perro of Baldwin, LA, Kerry Perro and Ruben Perro, Jr. of Lafayette, LA; three brothers: Rev. Isaiah Perro, Sr. of New Iberia, LA, Rev. Ezekiel Perro (Willia Mae) of Atlanta, GA and Rev. Sidney Perro of New Iberia, LA; father-in-law: Eliot Minor and a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Pauline Minor; parents: Earnest Perro and Mary Levi Perro; three sisters: Mercedes Perro Lockett, Earnestine Perro Dorsey and Mary Nell Roman; three brothers: Wilfred Perro, Bishop Ordie Perro and Chester Perro.

Active Pallbearers will be Wilfred Minor, Ernest Minor, John Lockett, Kerry Perro, Ruben Perro, Jr., Terrell Perro and Benjamin Dorsey.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.