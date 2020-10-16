October 18, 1978 – October 08, 2020

ERATH – Erath community leader and town historian died at his home peacefully with his devoted parents at his side following a blessed and fortunate life filled with love.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert B. Vincent, 41, will be held at St. John the Evangelist’s Church in Henry, Louisiana with Fr. Emmanuel Fernandez officiating. The funeral mass will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of ABBEVILLE on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with recitations of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on October 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath.

Vincent was a lifelong resident of Erath. He had a passion for his hometown that burned deep in his heart. He worked tirelessly for the betterment and preservation of Erath. He spent countless hours scanning and preserving Erath’s history. Robert participated in numerous civic and cultural affairs of his hometown. At the time of his death, he was serving his third term on the Erath City Council. Robert strongly believed that fulfillment of a complete life could not be achieved without service to others.

At age 19, he was elected to serve his first term on the Erath City Council. He was selected to serve as Mayor-Pro Tem by his fellow councilmen for the Town of Erath from 1999 to 2003. He was re-elected and began serving on the council in 2015 to present.

The Erath 4th of July Association was an organization that had a special place in his heart. He began serving on the Board of Directors in 1996, and was proud to have served as the President of the organization longer than any previous President. He began serving as its President in 2003 and served until 2019. At age 10, he helped his cousin, Warren Perrin, to co-found the Acadian Museum in Erath. He served on the Board of Directors of the Museum since it was founded in 1990. Vincent also served on the Board of Directors of the Erath Backers Club and Erath Community Building, having served as Treasurer for both organizations. He began serving on the Board of Commissioners for the Erath Housing Authority in 2011until his death. He was a member of the Henry Volunteer Fire Department and the Erath Knights of Columbus, and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Vincent served as prosecutor for the Town of Erath from 2011 to 2014. He was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association. He served his parish as a member of the Vermilion Parish Board of Election Supervisors, beginning in 2012 to 2015.

As a child, Robert loved spending time with his maternal grandfather, Robert LaBauve from Morgan City. He spent hours in coffee shops listening to the banter of old men. He inherited his love of politics and compassion of people from his grandfather. He had an easy going nature and an incredible memory for history, people and their stories. He was the first to tell a humorous story of politicians past and present.

Robert was proud to be a full blooded Acadian. He loved anything Cajun: the culture, the music and the food. He loved DL Menard; his Mamere’s Cajun cooking and Ms. Dot’s famous rice dressing. Robert’s intelligence; his unselfish ways and humility; his soothing counsel and steadfast integrity; his love of history and politics; his sense of humor and contagious laugh made him the finest of friends. He uplifted all of those around him.

Vincent was a staunch Democrat. He served on the Vermilion Parish Democratic Executive Committee beginning in 2000, and serving as Vice Chairman (2004-2012) and as Chairman (2012 to 2019). Vincent was happiest when he was campaigning for his chosen candidate. He was proud to be a Democrat and was quick to share with others why he supported the party.

A 1997 graduate of Erath High School, he spearheaded the effort to raise funds to build a new all-weather track for the school. The track was constructed in 1996, replacing the antiquated cinder track. He was an ardent supporter of Erath Bobcats, and rarely missed a Bobcat football home game. By 2019, he was unable to attend his beloved games due to declining health.

Vincent obtained a Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration for UL Lafayette in 2002 and Master of Business Administration from UL Lafayette in 2004. While a student at UL Lafayette, Vincent was selected as a member of Who’s Who on the UL Campus. In 2010, he graduated with a Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge. He enjoyed practicing law in a small town in his law firm, the Law Office of Robert B. Vincent. He proudly served as “Of Counsel” with the law firm of Perrin, Landry, and deLaunay.

Vincent was honored by several organizations for his dedication to his community in spite of all obstacles placed in his way. He was very proud to have been named as a Louisiana Young Hero by Louisiana Public Broadcasting in 1996 and inducted into the Order of Living Legends by the Acadian Museum in 2015. It was with great joy that he served as the 2015 Grand Marshal of the Erath 4th of July Parade. He was inducted into the Erath High School Athletic Hall of Fame as an honorary in 2015 in recognition of his devotion to alma mater.

He was honored to receive Southern University Law Center “Distinguished Alumnus Award” in March, 2020. In June, 2020, he received The John A. “T-Jean” Hernandez III Memorial Award for the perpetuation and enhancement of the Francophone Legal Tradition by the Louisiana State Bar Association.

A life-long Catholic, his life was driven by his devotion to God. Vincent stated, “I had a wonderful life. It was full and complete with great loves and great endeavors that made it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that was intended. I leave this world with no regrets.”

Vincent was the devoted son of Douglas and Jackie Vincent of Erath and a loving brother to Joseph Vincent and his wife Heather of Lake Charles. He is also survived by his Godmother, Mary Michelle Reggie of Berwick, his Godfather, Donald Vincent and his wife Ann of Erath, and his aunt, Gwen Melancon and her husband Leo “Skipper” of Morgan City.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Maridel LaBauve; his paternal grandparents, C.B. and Edez Perrin Vincent; and his first cousin, Angelique Renee Melancon.

Proclaimers of the word will be Mary Michelle Reggie and Joseph Vincent. Serving as gift bears will be Kathryn, Angelique, and Katie Taylor; and Mary Catherine Reggie.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be: Joseph Vincent, Jonathon Melancon, Leo “Skipper” Melancon, Donald Vincent, Christopher Reggie, Sean Dronet, and Maureen Alfred.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Warren Perrin, Dustin Vincent, Mark Poche, Ray Reggie, Chance Thomas, Martial Broussard.

Robert was blessed with the unbelievable support and outpouring of love from family and friends. Special thanks to: Dr. Kemp Coreil, Lauren Dehart, RN, Angie Mitchell, RN, Karen Smothers, CNA, of Hospice Compassus and caregiver Gabbie Sanford for helping Robert in ways too numerous to count. They were kind and compassionate and became family friends.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation be made in Robert’s memory to the Acadian Museum of Erath, 203 South Broadway Street, Erath, LA 70533, or the Erath Schools: Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle School, and Erath High School.

