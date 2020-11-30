Reverend John James “Jim” Merriman of Mobile, Alabama went to meet his Saviour on November 7, 2020.

Jim, age 93, was born on May 24, 1927 and was the son of John and Rosa Merriman of Vandalia, Illinois. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS San Francisco during WWII. Jim achieved his Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Greenville College in Illinois, then obtained his Master’s Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas. He pastored Abbeville’s First Baptist Church for 10 years during the 80s and spent his life serving the Lord as a Southern Baptist minister.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosa Merriman, his wife of 68 years Marilyn Tedrick Merriman, his son John Lester Merriman, and his two sisters, Lois Greeson and Rosemary Gerkin. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Deby and Karl Landry of Williamson, Georgia; Teri and Jay Comeaux of Abbeville, Louisiana; Pam and Mike Neely of Saraland, Alabama, 13 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Tim Merriman and his wife Lisa of Kealakekua, Hawaii.

Jim’s funeral, officiated by Dr. Fred Wolfe, was held on November 20, 2020 at Luke 4:18 Fellowship in Mobile, Alabama, It was Jim’s wish to be cremated and he was interred with his wife Marilyn’s ashes at Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Alabama.