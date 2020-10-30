ABBEVILLE – A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 1:00PM at David Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA honoring the life of Raymond A. Zenon Sr. He passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7:06AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Center in Lafayette, LA at the age of 85.

Visitation will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 9:00AM until the service begins at 1:00PMat David Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery with Minister John Charles, son in law will be officiating the services.

Raymond was born to the late Golden Sr and Edna (Vallot) Zenon on August 28, 1935 in Abbeville, LA. In 1960, he graduated from USL in Lafayette, Louisiana as a Chemical Engineer. On December 31, 1960 he married Mary L. Zenon of New Iberia, LA. In 1961, they moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa to pursue his Engineering career. In 1963, they moved back to Abbeville, LA and he continued working as a professional Engineer. In 1978, they moved to Liberal, Kansas for career advancement until 1982 when he returned to Grosse Isle in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Raymond was happily married to his wife for nearly 60 years. To this union, 5 children were born. Raymond was passionate about the Lord, his family, gardening, and taking care of his yard.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Mary L. Zenon of Abbeville, LA. Four daughters; Marilyn Angela Adams (Bill) of Hillsboro, MO., Sandra Annette Charles (John) of Scott, LA., Carolyn Ann Hernandez (Joshua) of Abbeville, LA., and Brenda Faye Levy (David) of Lafayette, LA. Two sisters: Edna Boutte of New Iberia, LA and Marie Boutte of Abbeville, LA and five grandchildren: Angela August, Brittni and Brenna-Jade Charles, Ariel and Jarod Adams and a host of nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in his death by his son Raymond A Zenon Jr., his parents Golden Sr. & Edna Zenon. Five brothers: Edward Zenon Sr., Eldridge Zenon Sr., Walter Zenon Sr., Golden Zenon Jr., Loveless Zenon Sr. and a host of nieces and nephews.

Servings as pallbearers will be David Zenon Sr., Golden Zenon III, Gene Zenon Sr. , Walter Zenon Jr, Chad Zenon, and Donovan Landry.

You may sign the guest register book online at www.davidfuneralhome.com

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Abbeville, 2600 Charity Street, (337) 893-3777 is in charge of arrangements.