Raymond Frederick, age 61, passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2020, in Lafayette.

Raymond was born on December 14, 1958 in Abbeville, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of Vermilion Parish. He will be remembered as being a supportive and uplifting wonderful man. He enjoyed coaching softball and watching horse races. More than anything he was a father and grandfather; Raymond adored his daughter and his grandchildren. They were the light of his life and he often referred to them as his Sweet Girls. His memories will be cherished and he will be dearly missed.

Raymond is survived by his loving spouse of 38 years, Jamie Bergeron of Abbeville; his daughter, Jana Miller and her husband James of Maurice; his grandchildren, Marti Rae’ Miller, Grace Ann Miller and Blayke James Miller; his siblings, Virgie Peltier, Ruth Connor, Collins “Pee Wee” Frederick, Harris Frederick, Jr. and Ronnie Frederick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Becker Frederick and Harris Frederick, Sr.; his brothers, Michael Frederick, Donald Frederick and Earl Frederick; as well as his sister, Dorethia Hebert.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.CypressFunerals.com

Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 West Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 70555, 337-740-3123, is in charge of arrangements.