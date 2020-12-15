October 25, 1954 ~ December 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE—Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Peggy Smith Doxey, 66, who died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Sabine Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Jared Suire officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Doxey, Eric LeBlanc, Kim Libersat, John Smith, Karl Doxey and Kiefferd Gayneaux.

Peggy was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino, gardening and shopping.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Oran G. Doxey; two daughters, Jennifer Gayneaux and her husband, Kiefferd of Abbeville and Sarah LeBlanc and her husband, Eric of Maurice; grandchildren, Isabella LeBlanc of Maurice, Maria LeBlanc of Maurice, Everleigh Gayneaux of Abbeville. She also leaves behind one brother, John C. Smith and his wife, Cleo of Abbeville and one sister, Faye Libersat and her husband, Kim of Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Smith and Billie Bullock Smith.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of services.

A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 PM with services immediately followed.

