November 14, 1957 ~ December 15, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A memorial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Patrick Mark Frederick, 63, who died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his residence

He is survived by his daughter, Fallon Frederick; twin sisters, Waldine Broussard Frederick and husband Willie and Geraldine F. Boudreaux and husband Purvis; two nieces, Annette B. Mudd and husband Joseph and Nadine Hebert Richard; three nephews, Kenneth Jason Broussard, Joseph Randal Hebert and Shane Frederick; adopted family, Shannah Arceneaux, William "Billy" Ledoux and Adam Guidry; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Mae Meaux LeMaire; father, Dallas P. Frederick; and brothers, Gregory Todd Vaughan and Daryl Wayne Frederick.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions can be made in Patrick Mark Frederick’s memory to the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, 409 W. Saint Mary Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.