Ollie Trahan Noel

September 28, 1927 ~ May 23, 2020

ABBEVILLE — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Ollie T. Noel, age 92. Ollie passed away on May 23, 2020 in her home with her doting daughter at her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Don Bernard officiating the services.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra H. Smith; three grandchildren, Shawn Fritz and fiancée, Tammy Cormier, Lisa Toups and husband, Mickey, and Baret Fritz; and five great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Walter Pete Noel; her first husband and Sandra’s father, William Harrengton; her parents, Wilfred and Loretta Trahan; and her brothers; Murray Trahan, Sr. and Riley Trahan.

Ollie was a devoted Catholic and said her rosary every day. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed playing cards, and she especially liked winning. She also enjoyed traveling with her best friend Kathy Chilton, where she was always the hottest babe in the crowd. She may have had 40 years on her fellow travelers, but she was irresistible to the men. Her favorite activity was spending time with her many, many friends.

She loved a good joke – the naughtier and dirtier, the better! Ollie could also take a joke. She loved to laugh, and her laugh was infectious. You could not be around Ollie and be in a bad mood.

She had an extensive vocabulary of curse words, probably more than most people learn in a lifetime. Ollie was more than the life of the party. She fed and mothered a vast extended family. There are many who were unrelated to Ollie but refer to her as mom. They tell story after story about her feeding them or taking them in when they were young.

Everyone always knew where they stood with her. She liked you or she did not, it was black or white. There were very few people that Ollie disliked. If she disliked someone, there was likely a good reason.

Ollie was beloved by most everyone. She had lots and lots of friends. She was admired and adored by them all. Once you met Ollie, you never forgot her. She was not sophisticated, but she could assess the worth of someone or something long before anyone said a word. No one, not a single soul, would want for comfort while she had a say in the matter. You could depend on her.

Ollie was a strong, determined, independent and fiercely loyal woman. There really are no words to capture the essence of Ollie. God broke the mold with her, and there will never be another like her.

All people die, but not all people live. Ollie lived, and she loved, and she laughed. She packed two lifetimes into her 92 years. She traveled, she worked, and she worked brutally hard. She cooked. She was known all over for Vermilion Parish for her fabulous culinary skills. She fell in love, mended a broken heart from the deaths of the three people she loved the most, and still put one foot in front of the other. She did so with grace, integrity and courage.

We will miss you Ollie – every second of every minute of hour of every day. We will miss the way your face lit up and the way your eyes twinkled every time you laughed. We will miss your on the mouth kisses. We will miss the long, comforting hugs. We will miss you. However, we have your memories and we know that you are thrilled to be reunited with your mom, Pete, and Riley. Give your mom a kiss. Dance to a good belly rubbin’ song with Pete and laugh until you cry with Riley. We will hold you close in our hearts forever.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

