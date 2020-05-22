Nola Broussard Meyers

September 28, 1927 ~ May 21, 2020

ABBEVILLE — It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Nola B. Meyers, age 92. On Mother’s Day, 2020, congestive heart failure reared its presence and she fought hard to the end. Nola entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. She had most recently been a resident at Eastridge Senior Assisted Living Suites.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Glenn Meaux officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Meyers, Zachary Meyers, Damon Trahan, Koby Trahan, Kelly Rogers, and Matt Rogers. Gift bearers at her funeral mass will be Brittany Trahan, Kristin Gardiner, Ahndi Meyers, and Mary Rogers. Readers will be Erin Rogers Hebert and Lindsay Rogers Trahan.

“In Abbeville, It’s Nola’s” rang true for over 60 years of her career as a hairdresser and well-respected business woman. She was the owner of Nola’s Beauty Salon-Boutique and took care of the cosmetology needs of multiple generations. She also employed and mentored a number of hair stylists as they began and grew their careers.

Nola was a 1943 graduate of Abbeville High School and a graduate of Ronnie & Dorman’s Beauty School. She also reigned as Queen of the 1944 Fur Trappers Ball.

In addition to owning and operating her salon, Nola worked for some years as an instructor at Ronnie & Dorman’s, was a member of the Armstrong McCall Educational Team and completed certification with Gerda Spillman Skin Care. She was also involved in trainings and certifications with Farouk and BioSilk products and procedures. She stayed very active and involved in career growth and pursued “lifelong learning” and “continuing education” long before those concepts were popular or required. She was most proud of the time she served as a board member on the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Trahan of Lafayette and her son, Kern Meyers (Gaynell) of Youngsville. Also left to cherish memories, fun times and ‘haircuts by MoMo that they paid for with kisses and then she paid them with gifts of cash and candy’ are her seven grandchildren: Damon Trahan (Angie) of Montgomery, TX; Koby Trahan (Nicole) of Lafayette; Brandon Meyers (Kelli) of Lake Charles; Kristin Gardner (Chris) of Madisonville; Brittany Trahan of Lafayette; Zachary Meyers of Springdale, AR; and Ahndi Meyers of Lake Charles. She also leaves behind 12 great grandchildren, one or two of them who got to experience those special haircuts where the stylist paid them. They are: Adam, Catherine, Evan, Tagg, CeCe, Dylan (the boy), Drew, Seth, Shay, Dylan (the girl), Ruby, and Henry. She is also survived by her sister, Effie B. Rogers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis J. Meyers (1998) and her son-in-law, W. Paul”Bubba” Trahan (2015) as well as her parents, Thartule “Chon” and Teoza Dubois Broussard and her in-laws, Olivier and Marie Aurore Richard Mayard. Also leaving this earth for eternal rest before Nola were brothers/sisters-in-Iaw: J. C. “Black” Rogers, Natley & Lennie Mayard, Ira & Cecile Mayard, Margaret & George Trahan, Louella & Loleste Delcambre, Lucille & Louis Bernard, and Vernon & Walton “Blondie” Sellers as well as two nephews, Rudy Delcambre and her Godchild Kenneth Delcambre.

Due to Phase I re-opening restrictions of the COVID pandemic, visitation and funeral services are being restricted to immediate AND extended family members only. Masks are not required at the funeral home, but St. Theresa Catholic Church requires masks and social distancing guidelines with a limit of 140 people in the church.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Angie LeBlanc & the entire staff of Eastridge Assisted living who helped make Nola’s last three years very comfortable and enjoyable, the 3rd floor nurses & staff & Dr. Ronnie Lahasky at Abbeville General Hospital for their care during the time we could not be with her due to pandemic restrictions, and to

Dr. Kerry Schexnaider & Hospice of Acadiana who helped her make a comfortable transition to her eternal home. We appreciate the love, calls, virtual hugs, and all the prayers in these extraordinary times.

We recognize that people who would have normally joined us at this time may not for the health and safety of themselves and others. We are grateful for your continued thoughts and prayers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 9 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.