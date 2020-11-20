Ned Nelson Nugier, Sr.

February 15, 1951 ~ November 16, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Ned Nelson Nugier, 69, who died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Ned is survived by his son, Ned Nugier, Jr. and wife, Laurisa Stelly Nugier of Nunez, LA; daughter, Mary Limon and husband, Jose Limon of Anna, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Limon, Catherine Limon, Jackson Nugier, and Grace Nugier; step-sons, Freddie Comeaux and wife, Jessie, Treg Comeaux, and Derek Baudoin and wife, Amanda,; step-daughters, Brandy Duplantis and husband, Steven, and Lindsey Meaux and husband, Tad; step-grandchildren, Allie, Gabe, Kaitlyn, Landon, Maddox, Gabrielle, Hayden, and Gracie; and siblings, Isabell Snody, Sheryl Nugier, John Nugier, Mary Cox, Carol Anderson, Billy Nugier, and Heather Alleman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Brien Nugier, Sr; mother, Gloria Mae O’Quinn Nugier; 2nd wife, Tina Marie Trahan Nugier; and brothers, Ted Nugier and Richard Brien Nugier, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

The family asks that all who attend wear masks and follow COVID guidelines.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.