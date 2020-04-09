ERATH – A Private Service and Interment was held for Mr. Neal C. Sons, 71, at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating.

A native of Delcambre and a resident of Erath, Mr. Sons died at 2:15AM on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He proudly served his country in the US Navy for over 10 years, have served during the Vietnam War and reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He also work as a Lieutenant with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office and was a tug boat captain licensed for 1600 tons and certified in radar for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Champagne Sons of Erath; two daughters, Crystal Martin and her companion Karl Barnes of Erin, TN and Tara Guy and her companion Scotty Schexnayder of Erath; a nephew who was like a son, Matthew Breaux of Baton Rouge; two grandchildren, Richard Martin and Zhi Rhys Guy; three brothers, Daniel Sons and his wife Melaine, Kenneth Sons and his wife Denice, and James Broussard and his wife, Sherry; and two sisters, Jean Hebert and Bonnie Meyers and her husband Eddie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sons and Ida LeBlanc; a brother, Raywood Sons; and a sister, Dorothy McPheron.

Serving as pallbearers was members of his family.

