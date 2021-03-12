Natalie Ardoin

Primeaux

(October 6, 1930

-March 10, 2021)

“And Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart.”

Abbeville—A private Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church to honor the life of Natalie Primeaux, 90, who passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to be with her beloved husband, Walter.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating.

Pallbearers will be Steve Lazarus, Paul Primeaux, Trey Melancon, Willis Melancon, Cameron Melancon, and Craig Melancon.

Natalie was born on October 6, 1930 in Rayne, LA and moved with her family to Abbeville where she spent her youth. She married Walter in 1948 and became a devoted housewife to him and mother to eight children—two sons and six daughters. They lived in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Illinois before Walter and Natalie finally retired and moved back to Abbeville.

Throughout her life, Natalie was a devout Catholic who was actively involved in her church. She joined rosary groups, the Ladies Altar and Rosary Society, and the Parish Council. She instilled her strong faith in her children.

Natalie had many hobbies that kept her busy. She loved visiting with friends and family, keeping up on the latest events, and texting. She was a world traveler and especially enjoyed repeated visits to Italy and New York City. She loved reading novels and watching old movies. Natalie was an excellent cook, and often gave credit to her mother-in-law, Nola for teaching her. She looked forward to her monthly bridge games with her friends. She took art lessons, working diligently to become an accomplished painter. Natalie left a legacy of beautiful paintings that her family will treasure forever.

Natalie’s family will remember her gentle, loving soul, her sense of humor, and her unwavering generous spirit. She is survived by one son, Lawrence (Lisa) Primeaux of Meridian, MS; five daughters, Marlene Henderson of Oxford, MS, Marie (Willis) Melancon of Meridian, MS, Joan Primeaux of Broussard, LA, Catherine (Craig) Melancon of Oxford, MS, and Michelle (Steve) Lazarus of Lafayette, LA; daughter-in-law, Nancy Meek of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Aimee, Paul, and Mark Primeaux, Sara (Michael) Miller, Trey (Elizabeth) Melancon, Claire (Lance) Price, Cameron Melancon, Caroline Melancon, Delaney Primeaux, and Sharon Lazarus; great grandchildren Nola and Baxter Dunnaway, Archer and Avery Miller, Maggie, Bennett, and Camille Melancon, Landry Price, and one on the way; sisters, Toni Ardoin and Lee Ardoin; brother, Robert Ardoin; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Primeaux, Jr.; son, David Primeaux; daughter, Claire Primeaux; son-in-law, James Henderson; granddaughter Shannon Meek; sister Marlene Ardoin; brother M.J. Ardoin, Jr.; and parents M. J. Ardoin, Sr. and Leona Ardoin.

The family is forever grateful to our sisters, Marlene and Catherine, Catherine’s husband Craig, and children Cameron, and Caroline Melancon for taking such loving care of Mom for the past year and a half.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Carmel School of Abbeville.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337