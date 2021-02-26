September 5, 1953 ~ February 21, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Michael Perry, 67, who died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his residence. Pastor David Delino will officiate. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery at a later date.

He is survived by his nephews, Jacob Perry and his wife, Amanda, and Nicholas Perry; and great niece, India Perry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Perry and the former Lucille Marie Touchet; brother, Daniel Paul Perry; and half-sister, Patricia Ann Beardslee.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 9:30 AM until time of services.

In remembrance of Michael Perry’s life, the family suggest that any charitable donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Michael Perry’s memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.