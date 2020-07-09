August 28, 1962 - July 1, 2020

ABBEVILLE — On July 1, 2020 God took another angel home. Michael Jude Hargrave, 57 years old, of Abbeville, Louisiana.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home – Abbeville. Fr. François Sainte-Marie will officiate the service.

Michael was born in Marquette, Michigan to Raymond Hargrave and Marilyn Lormand Hargrave, both of Kaplan, Louisiana. Michael was the oldest of four children.

Michael performs numerous odd jobs as a teenager. After graduating from high school, he worked as a roustabout then was hired on at Riviana Rice Mill where he was promoted to Quality Control department. Michael worked for Riviana for 24 years until the rice mill closed. At that time Michael enrolled at Lafayette General Hospital in an LPN class. After graduation Michael worked for Abbeville General Hospital until his health forced him to quit due to dialysis three times a week.

Michael will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Michael leaves behind to mourn him, his wife Cleomary Reyes Castellanos (originally from Barranquilla, Colombia); mother-in-law, Irma Castellanos (from Barranquilla, Colombia); sister-in-law, Irma Reyes Castellanos (from Abbeville, Louisiana); niece, Daniela Navarro Reyes; mother, Marilyn Lormand Hargrave (from Kaplan, Louisiana); sisters, Paula Maria-Rosa Hargrave (Jeanne) of Abbeville, Louisiana and Patrina Rae Hargrave (Judith) of Deltona, Florida; brother, Mark James Hargrave, (Alejandra) of Lafayette, Louisiana; three nieces, Yasmin Hargrave, Shayla Hargrave and Brooklyn Weekly; and uncles, godfather, Otis Hargrave, Russell Hargrave, (Mary) of Kaplan, Louisiana, Eugene Lormand (Joann- deceased), and Arthur Lormand (Beverly); aunts, godmother Martha Mae Dubois (Dallas), Mae Rose Meaux (Wilson), Ella Jane Bertrand, Gloria Detraz (Libby), Ella Mae (Ruston), Russell Racca (deceased), and Anne Lou Dupre (Jimmie).

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hargrave; grandparents Otis & Elsie V. Hargrave, Bernice Vidrine and Phillip Lormand; and step-grandfather, Jessie Vidrine.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:30 PM until 3:30 PM.

Thanks to all his caretakers at home and his many hospital stays.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.