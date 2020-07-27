October 24, 1935 ~ July 25, 2020

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Vincent Breaux, 84, who died peacefully to join her husband, Randall, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Hank Menard, Matthew Simon, Brandon Benoit, Kevin Choate, Romin Bradley, and Cory Foreman. Honorary pallbearers will be Sumner Harrington, Parker Hebert, Tyler Benoit, Ian Benoit, Draper Hebert and Kelly Bradley. Lectors will be Jacinta Vincent Dyck and Ashley Broussard Choate with interrupter, Lynette Bourque Simon.

She is survived by her children, David Simon (Lynette), Vicki Simon Foreman (Charles), Nedia Simon (Michael), Monica Simon Camel (Etienne), and Mary Ann Broussard (Wayne); her grandchildren, Renee Simon Hebert (Draper), Monique Noelle Simon, Matthew Simon (Monique), Cory Foreman (Katie), Heather Menard Bradley (Kelly), Hank Menard (Ashley), Brandon Benoit, Nancy Simon, Christy Gaspard, Isabelle Camel, Ashley Broussard Choate (Kevin), Lance Vidrine (Jennifer), Paige Vidrine; her great grandchildren, Parker, Lainie, Layla and Riley Hebert, Joe, Jack, and Jude Aucoin, Emma and Gretta Jens, Ellie Simon, Lani Darby, Sumner Harrington, Romin and Libbie Bradley, Kennedy and Dylan Menard, Paige, Kinzy, and Bryce Foreman, Jenna Foreman, Tyler and Ian Benoit, Charolette and Samuel Choate, Kenlee and Lincoln Vidrine; her great-great grandchild, Vivian Grace Benoit; her stepchildren, Mary Ann Breaux McDonald (Bubba), Ricky Breaux (Maylinda), Randy Breaux (Kim), David Breaux (Angela), Cindy Breaux Mustin, Alex Breaux (Michelle), Pat Menard Rousell, and Susan Menard Leblanc; and her brothers, Jerry Paul Vincent of Kaplan and Donald Vincent (Melinda) of South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lanese and Cecile Vincent; her daughter, Nancy Ann Simon; her granddaughter, Erin Monique Simon; her great grandson, Hayden Mouledous; her sister-in-law, Mildred Simon Vincent; and her husbands, Randall Breaux, AP (Ace) Menard, and Doris Lee Simon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 12:45 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

