December 9, 1935 ~ January 26, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mary Ann Ranels Graham, 85, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was surrounded by her family at her home after a long illness with Dementia. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with her son-in-law, Reverend Steve Delino, of Harvest Time Church, officiating the services.

Pallbearers are Ricky Graham, Jeremy Graham, Jason Otterstatter, Steven Delino, Jimmy Delino and Joshua Pool. Honorary pallbearers are John Graham and Therran Pool.

Mary was born on December 9, 1935 in Waller, Texas to Annie H. Shanks and Earl Thomas Ranels. She was a devoted Christian that served in many aspects of her church. She was an Intercessor, the Leader of Missionettes, a Sunday School Superintendent and the Women’s Club President. She loved singing old hymns that she remembered until her last days. She was a Girl Scout Leader, who enjoyed her time with her girls and loved making girl scout stew! Which her children still make to this day. She was a speed reader, ambidextrous, could write shorthand and loved to write beautiful poems. Most of all, she loved and adored her Jimmy Don.

She was survived by her sons, Ricky Graham (Mary) of Lafayette, John Graham (Yvonne) of Abbeville, her daughters, Donna Graham of Abbeville, Sheila G. Delino (Steve) of Abbeville, and Belinda G. Pool (Therran) of Abbeville;

She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Nicole G. Duhon, Skye G. Heldenbrand, Tyler Graham, Mandy G. Kurisko, Jeremy Graham, Jason Otterstatter, Dawn Otterstater (deceased), Marissa O. Landry, Angel D. Lormand, Steven Delino, Jimmy Delino, Summer P. Bird, Candi P. Lange and Joshua Pool; 32 great grandchildren, Randi and Kaden Duhon, Annabelle and Cameron Hildenbrand, Chase Bergeron, Justin, Ellie, Ethan and Emily Kurisko, Jaylen Graham, Elias Otterstatter, Ganyn and Jaxton Landry, Kylie and Kaden Lormand, Evan, Jaiden and Brady Delino, Evelyn and Norah Delino, Maki, Ariana and Elijiah Bird, Hunter Pool, Ann Marie, Emma, Madison and Kinley Lange, Isabella, Liam, Ethan and Dawson Pool; one niece, Gina A. Ingle and her family; and one nephew, Chris Almond and his family.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Jimmy Don (Pappy) Graham; her parents, Annie H. Shanks and Earl Thomas Ranels; her sister, Patsy Nell Almond; and her 2 granddaughters, Dawn Otterstatter and Ashley Kurisko.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Special thank you to Traditions Hospice/Grace for their loving care for our mom and grandmother for the last 7 months. She loved you Rob, Latisha and Ashley!

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.