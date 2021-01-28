January 3, 1960 ~ January 26, 2021

Abbeville - A private service will be held for Mark Wayne Matthews, 61, who died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his residence.

He loved to spend time working on his farm and enjoyed riding cutting horses.

He is survived by his two sisters, Darlene Neveaux and Paulette Breaux; two brothers, John Matthews and James Matthews; uncle, James Comeaux; nephew, Nick Matthews; niece, Mollie Broussard; and two great nephews, Ethan Matthews and Grant Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raywood Joseph Matthews and the former Arlene Comeaux; paternal grandparents, Claby Matthews and the former Edmay Noel; and maternal grandparents, Hune Comeaux and the former Hettie Hoffpauir.

