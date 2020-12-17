December 6, 1929 ~ December 16, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. James Church in Esther honoring the life of Mark Emery Broussard, 91. He will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Mark Broussard, Brady Broussard, Seth White, Tyler Broussard, Kent Broussard and Jude Broussard. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris White, Dwaine Broussard, Jake Broussard, Shae Istre, Jordan Credeur, Travis Broussard, Seth Trahan, Justin Roy and Nick Barras. Lectors for the mass will be Seth White and Bethany Barras. Serving as gift bearers will be Kristi, Katie, Heidie, Val, Amy, Whitney and Alexis.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Venola R. Broussard; daughter, Denise B. White (Chris); five sons, Mark Broussard (Patricia), Brady Broussard, Dwaine Broussard (Mia), Jude Broussard (Darlene), and Kent Broussard (Raquel); twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; brother, N.R. Broussard; and sisters, Gleada Broussard, Wilda Broussard and Norma Sloan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Genevieve LaPlace Broussard; sisters, Stella Broussard and Hilda Dufour; and brothers, Howard Broussard, Joseph “Bulae” Broussard and John Huey Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. James Church, 21125 LA Hwy. 333, Abbeville on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. For those planning to attend a mask will be mandatory.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.