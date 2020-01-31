July 14, 1959 ~ January 30, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Mark Bryan Landry, 60, who died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jordan Boudreaux, Ty Credeur, Russell Leleux, Matthew Credeur, Bryan Sims and Clayton Sims.

Mark is survived by his fiancée, Dawana Trahan; daughter, Renee Credeur and her husband Ty; four grandchildren, Jordan Boudreaux, Mackenzie Boudreaux, Hayleigh Credeur and Matthew Credeur; one great grandson, Taysin Boudreaux; brother, Ronald Landry and his wife Karen; nephew, Elliot Landry; niece, Beth Landry; and godchild, Shalin Landry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Duke and Thelma Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.