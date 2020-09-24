ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Mable LeBlanc Langlinais ,89, will be held at 3:00PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home in Erath, Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM and a scripture rosary at 1:00 PM.

Marie passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in her residence. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was an excellent seamstress and she sewed infant apparel for Flo’s Baby Lane, then for Earl’s Baby Land in Abbeville. She also sewed christening dresses as heirlooms for her grandchildren. She loved her family very much.

She is survived by her son, Mike Langlinais and wife Jocelyn of Youngsville, her daughters, Judy L. Mistich Dartez of Erath, Barbara Melancon and husband Terry of Kaplan and Cecile “Sis” LeBlanc and husband Tony of Erath, a brother, Wilfred LeBlanc of Abbeville, 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arestile Langlinais, her parents, Milton J. LeBlanc and Alice Hebert LeBlanc Perry; a brother, Emery LeBlanc and a sister, Clara Mae Dutil.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Steven Broussard, Randy Dartez, Fabian LeBlanc, Jon Langlinais, Terry “T.J.” Melancon and Timothy Broussard.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA