ABBEVILLE – A Private Memorial Service for Mrs. Marguerite Roueche Mitchell, 72, will be held at a later date.

A native of El Paso, TX and a resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Mitchell died at 9:55AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. She was known for her enjoyment of listening to music, sewing, gardening, and painting yard art.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise Waller of Maurice, and Jenise Hebert of Abbeville; a sister, Mary Harris; five grandchildren, Ritchie Waller, Jesse Waller, Daniel Hebert, Chucky Waller and his wife Tamika, and Desiree Chaisson and her husband John; and ten great grandchildren, Ainsley Waller, Addison Waller, Abigail Waller, Carson Waller, Lhinkon Waller, Jayspen Hebert, Khamil Hebert, C. J. Waller, Isabella Waller, and Emma Chaisson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Mitchell; her parents, William Lee Roueche, Jr. and Sarah Ruth Manasco Roueche; a son, Charles Waller, Jr.; a brother, William Roueche; a sister, Sarah Murdoch; two grandchildren, Clark Miller and Sammy Waller; and a great grandson, Carter Waller.

"In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time."

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.