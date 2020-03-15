October 29, 1938 - March 13, 2020

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Margie Faulk Simon, 81, will be at 3:00PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Margie, born in Abbeville and a resident of Erath passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. She retired from Dozier Elementary School as a Custodian after 22 Years of service. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church as well as the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Simon Richard and husband Benny, her brother, Eugene Faulk and wife Gloria, grandchildren, Benjie Richard, Brittany Richard and Gina Brumfield, and 4 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Simon, her parents, Varice and Euna Gaspard Faulk, a daughter Donna Sue Brumfield, granddaughter Brandy Richard and a sister Earldean Marceaux.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 East Putnam Street Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.