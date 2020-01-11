A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, LA for Margaret Una Broussard Thibodeaux, who passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 97.

Fr. William Schambough will serve as celebrant.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Margaret was born in Milton, La. on March 25, 1922 to the late Elizé and Alicia Schexnayder Broussard.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Fred Cavitt and grandson, Steven E. Cavitt of Arkansas and her caregiver and niece, Edith Russo of Abbeville. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Courtney Leigh Payne, Samantha Quebedeaux, Zoe Sienna Cavitt and Danny Joe Bly, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clement Thibodeaux; one child, a daughter, Rose Marie Thibodeaux Cavitt; three brothers, Edgar J., Dudley L., and Wilsey J. Broussard and three sisters, Delusca Broussard, Agnes B. Vincent, and Estelle B. Leblanc.

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the employees of Maison du Monde who cared for Margaret for the past 10 years.

