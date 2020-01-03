Article Image Alt Text

Mabel Roane Beckett Dickinson

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 9:24am

July 28, 1916 ~ December 31, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Mabel Roane Beckett Dickinson, 103, who died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac, Texas on Wednesday January 8, 2020.
Mabel is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society for teachers, Order of the Eastern Star and the Chambers County Library Board.
Mabel is survived by her children, Emily B. Ladd (Tracy), Charlie M. Beckett, Jr. (Charlene), Carolyn D. Alleman (Bob), and Shay D. Berry (Carlton); grandchildren, Tracie Ladd, Terri L. Sanchez (Chris), Erica Beckett, Alexander Beckett (Stephanie), Laura B. Brantly (James), Josh Huckaby, and Allison Berry; ten great grandchildren; and sisters, Stella R. Johnson, and Rita R. Young (Edsel).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. Roane and the former Ruth Harrelson; first husband, Charlie M. Beckett, Sr.; second husband, Joseph Dickinson; brothers, Homer, Herbert, and Truman Roane; and sister, Naomi R. Olive.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

