March 22, 1935 ~ December 20, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Lydia Suire Milliman, 85, who died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Patrick P. Duhon and his wife, Wanda Faye of Abbeville; her granddaughter, Crystal Barzare of Lafayette; her three brothers, Preston Suire of Kaplan, Albert Suire of Kaplan, and Uland Suire of Kaplan; and her five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Milliman; and her two brothers, U.J. Suire and Lovelace Suire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

