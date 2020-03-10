December 21, 1937 ~ March 6, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lucias Nolan Babineaux, 82, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 after a long illness. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating the services.

He was a lifelong resident of Delcambre, Louisiana. Nolan was a hard worker all his life including jobs in the Jefferson Island Salt mines, Delcambre Police Department, Offshore Catering, and helping family with restaurant work. He will be most remembered for his passion for keeping an immaculate yard.

We will miss his sense of humor in telling of the various funny stories and his gentleness and kindness. We know he is happy to be with his wife, Lois. He will be missed by all of us.

He is survived by his sister, Theresa Martin and husband Michael; brother, Manuel Boudreaux and his wife Cindy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nolan was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Ann Stakes Babineaux; mother, Nola Babineaux; and grandparents, Alexis and Ella Babineaux, who raised him as their child.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

