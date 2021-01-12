DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Lou Ella Suire Sherman Pesson, age 90, at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 8:00 am until 10:30 am.

Mrs. Pesson passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her residence, peacefully after a long and courageous battle.

Mrs. Pesson was the matriarch of her family and the pride she held for her family was undeniable. She had many life experiences and traveled many places that most only dream of. Family and friends will cherish the many memories of her as wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, religion teacher and librarian.

She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Rodney Sherman and wife Lisa; Reed Sherman and wife Cynthia; Craig Sherman and wife Iris; her grandchildren, Faith Borel and Kevin; Jennifer LeMaire and Jaque; Jon-Paul Sherman and Christina; Coby Sherman; Grant Sherman and Ashley; Dana Broussard and PJ; Devon Sherman; Emilie Sherman; Robert Sherman; Daniel Ready; Drew Sherman; Brock Sherman and Quentin Sherman; thirty one great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, OJ Sherman; second husband, Ray Pesson; one son, Charles Sherman; daughter in law, Kathy Sherman and one granddaughter, Brittany Sherman.

Pallbearers will be Faith Borel, Jon Paul Sherman, Coby Sherman, Grant Sherman, Devon Sherman, Robert Sherman, Drew Sherman, Daniel Ready, Brock Sherman and Quentin Sherman.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice for the care they provided and her adoring granddaughters, Faith Borel, Emilie Sherman, Amber Borel and Chelsie Burke who cared for their Granny.

To view the on-line obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.