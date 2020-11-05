October 26, 1953 ~ October 30, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Our family is sad to report the passing of Lorrie Faye Foret Cady. She passed to her eternal rest on October 30th, 2020 at her home in Mouton Cove. She was a former resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana until Hurricane Laura. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. James Church in Esther honoring the life of Lorrie Faye Foret Cady, 67. She will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery.

She is survived by her four children - son, Shannon and Jennifer Parker of Mouton Cove; daughter, Michelle Parker of Maine; daughter, Amanda Parker of Mouton Cove; and daughter, Tiffany and John Williamson of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren, Alexis and Freddie Thomas, SPC David Wills, Hugh Wills and Emma Deshotel, Hunter Parker, Audrey Bullington, Sabrina Bullington, and Draca Tibbets; and four great grandchildren, Dagan Weber, Willow Thomas, Freddie Thomas Jr., and Jace Wills.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 34 years, Ronald Cady; mother, Eliza Deshotel; father, Charles Ray Foret; brothers, Harold Foret and Roland Foret; and sisters, Gussie Ortego, Berthaline Deville, and Shirley Prewitt.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

As Lorrie was a breast cancer survivor, the family asks that those who wish to remember Lorrie donate to the Susan G. Komen, in her honor.

We love you mom and pray that you find everlasting peace with Paw in heaven.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.