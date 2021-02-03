September 25, 1935 - January 28, 2021

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7,2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, honoring the life of Lloyd Joseph Miller, 85, who died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Boutin officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Joshua Romero, Anthony Foreman, Floyd Miller, Jr., Aaron Miller, Mike Himel and Caleb Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be Hector and Antwone Garcia.

He is survived by three daughters, Dianna Romero and her husband, Sheldon; Betty Miller and Tamma Miller; a son, Floyd Joseph Miller, Sr. and his wife, Debra; grandchildren, Clarissa Simon, Joshua Romero, Anthony Foreman, Tessa Trahan, Floyd Miller, Jr., Aaron Miller, Jeannie Himel, Tara Duplantis, and Carla Nichols; great grandchildren; Gracie Romero, Parker Romero, Everett Romero, Laney Trahan, Kaylie Trahan, Jacob Foreman, Issac Foreman, Jena Miller, Jude Miller, Jayden Miller, Braylan Himel, Karter Himel, Skyler Himel, Kaylee Duplantis and Kaleb Duplantis; and a sixteenth great grandchild-Piper Grace Simon-is on the way!

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Broussard Miller; parents; eleven brothers; and one sister.

The family requests the visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 8:00 a.m., until time of services.