ERATH— A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lillie Belle Touchet, 96, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00PM with Father Metrejean officiating.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 10:00AM.

A native of Erath, Mrs. Lillie Belle passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was a devout Catholic and loved sewing. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and taught Religion for thirty years.

She is survived by her daughter, Liz Touchet and her husband Kenneth of Erath; her son, Kendell Touchet and his wife Phyllis of Erath; her grand children, Heather Cornner and her husband Shawn of Erath, and Hunter Touchet of Erath; and her great grandchildren Kalex Cornner, Ainsley Corrner, and Emmeri Corrner.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roy Touchet; her parents, Joseph Viator and Edith Richard Viator; her son, Mark Touchet; her brothers, C.D. Viator, Aldes Viator, and Afray Viator; her sisters, Mabel LeBlance, Alice Menard, Lucille Toups, Lilly Mae Guidry, and Nilda Hebert.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Touchet, Kendell Touchet, Hunter Touchet Shawn Cornner, Ron Bodin, and Kalec Cornner.

The Touchet Family would like to offer special thanks to Roslyn Delahousaye Ward, Kaplan Health Care Nursing Home and David Funeral Home.

David Funeral Home of Erath 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.