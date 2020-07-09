ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Leroy Raymond Sneed, 69, at July 10, 2020, at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church. Rev. Walter August, Sr. (Pastor of The Church of Bethel's Family, Houston, TX) will officiate.

He will await the resurrection at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Leroy Raymond Sneed affectionately known as “Raymond” was born on September 26, 1944, to the late, Mr. Walter Sneed, Sr. and Mrs. Rosa Lee Sneed Campbell.

He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Abbeville, LA. On an educational level, he attended James A. Herod High School in Abbeville, LA and Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, TX. He was a faithful employee for over eighteen years at Grant Hardware and Caterpillar, Inc. in Joliet, IL. His career began with his employment at Walmart and then moved on to K&M Scrapyard in Abbeville.

He leaves to mourn his passing three children: Raymond Perry Sneed (Phyllis) of Abbeville, LA, Shandra Lee Jourdan of Woodbridge, IL and Detra Sneed of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one godchild: Debra Vallot of Joliet, IL; one brother-in-law: Pastor Walter August (Ruby) of Missouri City, TX; three sisters-in-law, Doris Cartwright (John) of Joliet, IL, Dolores Mitchell (Robert) of Abbeville, LA and Dorothy Simon (Lester) of Abbeville, LA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Louise Sneed; his parents: Walter Sneed, Sr. and Rosa Lee Sneed Campbell; two sisters: Rosa Bell Glover and Ella Ruth Sneed; one brother: Walter Sneed, Jr.; one grandson: Deon Perry; three brothers-in-law: Alfred Lee Sr., Earnest Lee, Jr. and Lester Simon Sr. and one sister-in-law: Lizzie Como.

For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and required to wear masks.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Green Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.